Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Greg Grunberg Doesn’t Believe The J.J. Cut Exists

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters again in December, however the dialog round J.J. Abrams’ huge blockbuster hasn’t slowed down since. The generations of followers have mentioned and dissected each facet of Episode IX, and this could solely proceed as soon as the film arrived on DVD and Blu-ray. The Rise of Skywalker‘s story was additionally expanded by way of comics and the film’s novelization. Some followers have been calling for the “J.J. Cut” after rumors that the filmmaker’s imaginative and prescient was hindered by studio interference. However actor Greg Grunberg does not appear to suppose that is true.