Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Greg Grunberg Doesn’t Believe The J.J. Cut Exists

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters again in December, however the dialog round J.J. Abrams’ huge blockbuster hasn’t slowed down since. The generations of followers have mentioned and dissected each facet of Episode IX, and this could solely proceed as soon as the film arrived on DVD and Blu-ray. The Rise of Skywalker‘s story was additionally expanded by way of comics and the film’s novelization. Some followers have been calling for the “J.J. Cut” after rumors that the filmmaker’s imaginative and prescient was hindered by studio interference. However actor Greg Grunberg does not appear to suppose that is true.
Greg Grunberg and J.J. Abrams are excellent associates, ensuing within the Heroes actor usually showing within the filmmaker’s initiatives. He performed Resistance fighter Snap Wexley in each The Power Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, and seemingly shut down the potential of an alternate lower, saying:
I am being fully sincere right here, however not as soon as did he ever inform me that there was any stress on him to chop issues out. Personally, I do not suppose there’s any fact to that, and I’d be shocked if there is a ‘J.J. Cut.’ Each film goes by way of a sequence of cuts; it is simply the character of it. I do not purchase into it in any respect.
Effectively, that appears fairly lower and dry. Greg Grunberg was on set for each of J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars films, and stays shut private associates as effectively. And since he is by no means heard of the fabled J.J. Cut, he does not imagine it is a actuality.
Greg Grunberg’s feedback to THR are positive to disappoint Star Wars followers who have been hoping for an alternate model of The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams was tasked with wrapping up the nine-film Skywalker Saga with Episode IX, so there was a ton of floor to cowl. Some moviegoers took umbrage with among the film’s artistic selections. So when an alternate lower was rumored across the web, these naysayers hoped it was true.
Whereas Rian Johnson’s The Final Jedi bought flack for subverting fan expectations, some followers took umbrage with The Rise of Skywalker‘s neat packaging and adjustments to the characters. Following Episode IX‘s launch, rumors of deleted scenes and Finn’s Power skills quickly started swirling across the web. And following in Justice League‘s footsteps, some followers started campaigning for the J.J. lower.
Greg Grunberg addressed that criticism of the film, saying:
When the film got here out, I used to be so pissed off and offended about one particular criticism that I heard. It stated, ‘Oh, he is simply pandering to the followers.’ It is like, ‘What are you speaking about? A film like that is all about satisfying the followers.’
Touche. Star Wars films are a enjoyable escape into the galaxy far, distant they usually’re in the end there to entertain the hardcore fanbase (and make tons of cash within the course of). However because the followers really feel such a private connection to the franchise, it is nearly unattainable to please everybody. J.J. Abrams labored onerous to craft a satisfying ending, however it does not sound like he had an alternate lower for the blockbuster deliberate.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is offered digitally now, and can arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on March 31st. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
