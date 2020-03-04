Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Palpatine Actor Responds To Clone Reveal

Palpatine’s inclusion in The Rise of Skywalker was revealed with the film’s first trailer, and threw the generations of followers for a loop. Though the most important query was how he managed to outlive his destiny in Return of the Jedi. Darth Vader’s redemption resulted in The Emperor’s obvious demise, as he threw him into an area pit shortly earlier than the destruction of the second Loss of life Star. So how precisely did he mange to outlive, and make it out of the weapon alive?