Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Writer Reveals Extensive Rewrites

Lucasfilm lately launched The Artwork of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker e book, which options quite a few items of idea artwork that weren’t utilized for the completed movie. Chris Terrio, who’s quoted within the e book (through Enterprise Insider) acknowledged that he’d by no means needed to do extra rewrites for a movie greater than he did for The Rise of Skywalker. And by the sound of it, he and Abrams have been placing collectively new drafts very often: