Star Wars video games on sale on PC and consoles, with 7 recommendations to add to your collection

May 4 is Star Wars Day, and digital stores celebrate it in advance with discounts.

We have been talking for a season about the good moment that the Star Wars brand is experiencing in the video game world with up to 8 Star Wars games announced today, without forgetting also the imminent premiere of the highly anticipated Obi Wan series on Disney +. A perfect setting to celebrate the already traditional Star Wars Day on May 4, with news related to the Star Wars universe expected in the next few days.

Anticipating this information maelstrom, the main digital stores have launched their usual star wars day deals on PC and consoles, so at 3DJuegos we are going to present you with a list of 7 Star Wars video games that should not be missing from your collection; less at the price at which they are found. The good news is that there is plenty to choose from on Steam, Gog and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Nintendo eShop, or the Xbox and PlayStation stores.

Best Star Wars Deals

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic: One of the best video games based on the George Lucas universe, and also one of the great role-playing adventures in history. The legendary KOTOR will come back to life with a long-awaited remake of which there is hardly any news, but to liven up the wait, you can enjoy this legendary BioWare RPG on PC and consoles at a very low price

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: the fantastic action adventure starring Cal Kestis at an irresistible price. If you have not yet enjoyed this video game developed by Respawn, authors of Titanfall, this is the perfect opportunity to face the Empire in the shoes of a young Jedi apprentice with a lot to tell.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer: If you like extreme speed games this Star Wars classic is made for you. Inspired by one of the best scenes from The Phantom Menace, this racing game puts us at the controls of fast racing pods through a wide variety of circuits set in various Star Wars worlds. Despite the years, it is a game that is still enjoyed today.

Star Wars Squadrons: from the cockpit of several of the most iconic Star Wars ships, this space action video game recovers the essence of the legendary X-Wing simulators to face us in a series of combats between the Empire and the Rebels, always with a first-person view, from inside the ships. Compatible with virtual reality on PC and PlayStation, it’s another game worth checking out.

Super Star Wars: Another of the great Star Wars classics, originally released on the Super Nintendo. This PlayStation 4 version, also present on PS Vita, incorporates some additional features to adapt the classic to the new times, although its game essence remains unchanged.

Star Wars Empire at War: If you like real-time strategy, here is one of the best exponents of the Star Wars-themed genre. Developed by a team made up of former Command & Conquer veterans, Empire at War gives us the opportunity to command large armies in land and space battles, reliving some of the most legendary battles in the saga.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection: This pack brings together the Jedi Knight action adventure series, which includes chapters as memorable as Jedi Knight 2 or Jedi Academy. These action classics give us the freedom to follow the path of the Jedi or fall to the dark side, learning the skills of the Sith. Some of these classics are also available on consoles, also on sale.

