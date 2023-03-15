Star Wars: Visions Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Since the last season of Star Wars: Visions came out, fans have been interested enough in the next season of their favorite show to do their own research. If you’re in the same group, we’ll tell you everything we know about the upcoming season of Star Wars: Visions. For those who don’t know, Star Wars: Visions is a collection of animated short stories made for the US streaming service Disney+. The series is made by Lucasfilm and has many different stories that take place in or are inspired by the Star Wars universe.

Seven Japanese animation studios — Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, and Science SARU — worked together to make the first volume of nine short anime films. With the help of Lucasfilm’s management team, the people at each studio were given the freedom to change Star Wars ideas in any way they wanted. The book came out on September 22, 2021, and critics said good things about it. Also, a second volume of shorts from animation studios is likely to come out on May 4, 2023.

Will There Be ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Season 2?

Lucasfilm has confirmed that there will be a second season of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+. At Star Wars Celebration 2022, the news was shared. In the first season, the style of seven Japanese animation studios was shown. In the second season, the style of animation from different countries is said to be shown. South Africa, Chile, the US, France, Japan, Spain, India, and the UK are some of these countries.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Cast

Up until now, we didn’t know who would be in the second season. But this season, there will be a lot more than last season. People have a lot of ideas about who will be in Season 2’s cast. Some rumors say that the following people could be cast in season 2:

JP Karliak as Alien Guard

Kyle McCarley as Imperial Officer

Eva Kaminsky as Jedi

Patrick Seitz as Homen

Michael Sinterniklaas as Hen Jin

Neil Kaplan as Gran

Adam Sietz as villager

The truth is that these are just rumors. There could be other people. So, we can’t trust them. Let’s just wait until Disney+ makes an official announcement. Then we’ll know how true these rumors are.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Plot

The anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” has nine different stories set in the Star Wars universe. Seven Japanese animation studios, including Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, and Science SARU, made nine short films. ‘The Duel,’ ‘Tatooine Rhapsody,’ and ‘The Twins’ are some of the best-known episodes from the first season. The new season will have more stories set in the Star Wars universe, but it won’t be a part of the larger Star Wars universe

James Waugh, who is the executive producer of Star Wars, told CBR that he has no plans to add Visions to the main Star Wars timeline. “That’s right, every part of Star Wars has some effect on future Star Wars stories,” Waugh said. “So, are there plans to add Visions to the story of the timeline saga? Not right now, but I have no doubt that things from Visions will become a part of Star Wars over the next several decades.”

Which Studios Are Creating Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

When Star Wars: Visions came out for the first time, most of the studios that made the shorts were from Japan or the United States. The next book in the series has made the net much bigger. El Guiri from Spain, Cartoon Saloon from Ireland, Punkrobot from Chile, Aardman from the UK, Studio Mir from South Korea, Studio La Cachette from France, 88 Pictures from India, D’art Shtajio from Japan, and Triggerfish from the US all worked on Season 2. (South Africa). Lucasfilm also worked on the short that D’art Shtajio and made together. With this bigger group of studios, Star Wars will hopefully become even more global.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Star Wars Visions will come out on Disney+ on May 4, 2023. This day is more commonly known as Star Wars Day or “May the 4th Be With You.”

Lucasfilm announced Season 2 at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, and the show will be back for Volume 2 in the spring of 2023.

Where can I watch Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

The series was made by Disney+ at first. So, all of the upcoming season’s episodes will also be available on Disney+. The streaming service also has the first season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. You can keep watching until the next season comes out. Most places in the world have access to Disney+. If you can’t get into the site, you can pay for one of the subscription packages.

Is there a Star Wars: Visions Season 3?

At the moment, there is no news about whether or not Star Wars: Visions will have a third season. With that disclaimer, we didn’t find out about season 2 until Star Wars Celebration 2022. From what James Waugh has told us, it sounds like Star Wars: Visions is going to be part of Star Wars for a long time.