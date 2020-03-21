Star Wars Writer Explains Rey’s Final Scene In The Rise Of Skywalker

Depart a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened to combined evaluations, with some questioning a number of the story selections made by director J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio. One of the controversial developments was Rey selecting to take up the Skywalker identify within the movie’s closing moments. Now, one Star Wars creator is sharing her ideas on Rey’s determination.
Rae Carson, who was tasked with writing the novelization for The Rise of Skywalker, lately chatted with StarWars.com, throughout which she mentioned the movie’s closing scene. Though she acknowledges that it was controversial for a lot of viewers, she was happy with the choice. Apart from believing that it made sense for Rey as a personality, the plot level was additionally vital to her for private causes:
Once I was 18 years outdated, I took on the moniker of my stepfather to honor the bonds of affection and belief between us. I think about it was a lot the identical for Rey, who needed to honor her personal chosen household. I acknowledge that Rey’s determination proved controversial, and I look ahead to discussing this with followers for years to come back. However my present take is that this: The whole Skywalker saga is about Palpatine turning or attempting to show Skywalkers to the darkish facet. He particularly hopes that Rey will show a worthy vessel for his personal energy and ambition and turn into the Skywalkers’ closing downfall. However despite all his efforts over the course of three generations, he fails. Rey rejects every little thing about him and takes on the Skywalker mantle and legacy. In the top, it’s a Palpatine who turns to the sunshine, thus handing the Skywalkers their final victory.
Rey’s parentage was a much-speculated side of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, and a few had been disillusioned when 2017’s The Final Jedi declared that Rey’s mother and father had been primarily nobody.
Nevertheless, J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio flipped the swap as soon as once more by explaining that Rey’s grandfather was none aside from Emperor Palpatine and that her mother and father turned nobodies with the intention to conceal from the resurrected Sith lord.
In the top, it seems that Rey, having defeated her grandfather as soon as and for all, is trying to finaly put the Palpatine identify to relaxation. This leads her to take the Skywalker moniker in reminiscence of the late Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.
One may argue that having Rey tackle a longtime surname contradicts her journey, which concerned her forging her personal distinct id. Nonetheless, Rae Carson makes a superb level in that having a Palpatine flip away from her legacy and undertake the Skywalker identify delivers the last word triumph to the Skywalker household.
With the Skywalker Saga now full, we are able to assume the household will not be prominently featured on the large display. Followers can, nonetheless, nonetheless take a look at all 9 movies together with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is now obtainable on Digital HD and will probably be launched on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Extremely HD on March 31.
