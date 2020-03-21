Star Wars Writer Explains Rey’s Final Scene In The Rise Of Skywalker

Once I was 18 years outdated, I took on the moniker of my stepfather to honor the bonds of affection and belief between us. I think about it was a lot the identical for Rey, who needed to honor her personal chosen household. I acknowledge that Rey’s determination proved controversial, and I look ahead to discussing this with followers for years to come back. However my present take is that this: The whole Skywalker saga is about Palpatine turning or attempting to show Skywalkers to the darkish facet. He particularly hopes that Rey will show a worthy vessel for his personal energy and ambition and turn into the Skywalkers’ closing downfall. However despite all his efforts over the course of three generations, he fails. Rey rejects every little thing about him and takes on the Skywalker mantle and legacy. In the top, it’s a Palpatine who turns to the sunshine, thus handing the Skywalkers their final victory.