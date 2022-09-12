Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures officially announces its cast with several familiar faces

The Star Wars children’s series, Young Jedi Adventures, has received an update on your castwith stars from Escuela Abbott and Luca joining the upcoming animated series.

Announced at D23 2022, we have learned that Jamaal Avery, Jr. from Abbott School will play Kai Brightstar, a young apprentice who hopes to follow in Yoda’s footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He joins Emma Bermande Luca, as the pilot Nash Durango, and they will share their next adventure together.

Set in the High Republic era of Star Wars, Young Jedi Adventures features a group of young Jedi going on adventures together under the leadership of Yoda. Aimed at preschool children, will arrive in the spring of 2023 on Disney +. No images or trailers for the series have yet been seen.

This weekend we have received much more news about Star Wars during the presentation of Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studio, such as the first trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian or that of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi with the return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn.