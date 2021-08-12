STAR WORK – Folding Patio Recliner Chair Adjustable For Out of doors, Sunbathing,Tenting, Lawn, Patio, Garden (Small Folding)

Value:
₹999.00 – ₹599.00
(as of Aug 12,2021 01:33:27 UTC – Main points)
Product Description
MULTI-PURPOSE – Tenting Stool Out of doors Moveable Chair Mountain climbing Fishing
Fishing stools provide maximum flexibility, are very smart, relaxed, safe, strong, delicate and helpful, in particular are moveable.
Inside shaft fixed
1.Our camping stools can be folded proper right into a compact measurement and it weighs delicate. Such moveable design supplies great convenience as delivery it.
Robust and sturdy
2.Top top quality oxford subject matter, so much more potent than common subject matter, and common steel frame bear lengthy-time using.
Foot pad design
3.4 legs for normal lend a hand, sq. seat for relaxed sitting experience.
UNIQUE FOLDING SIZE
Product Dimensions:24 x 10 x 10 cm
Date First To be had:2 April 2021
Producer:4141
ASIN:B091K5L8WG
Merchandise model amount:megastar paintings
Nation of Beginning:India
Producer:4141
Merchandise Dimensions LxWxH:24 x 10 x 10 Centimeters
Integrated Elements:Headrest with chair
Best to be used throughout the yard, patio, pool side, place of work, seashore or camping, sunbathing, and so on.
Not obligatory purposes similar to chair or bed
A removable padded pillow serves as a headrest or for various lend a hand purposes
Ergonomic armrests regulate to chair movements
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD