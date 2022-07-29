StarCraft: Remastered Stands Out Among Prime Gaming’s Six Free Games For August

The Amazon service renews its incentives on PC with other less relevant titles.

After the barrage of free games in July, Amazon has already announced the titles that can be added to our library for free in August if we are users of Prime Gaming. There are a total of six and can be downloaded on PC from August 1, that is, next Monday.

As we can see in the post published on the official blog, in addition to extras for games as a service, the most outstanding title of all those chosen is StarCraft: Remastered, the remastered version of one of the Blizzard classics that was originally put up for sale in 1998 and returned with this revamped version in 2017. Along with it, there are other titles of less relevance but that we can try for free if we are subscribers.

Free Prime Games in August

The Prime service has been topical this week because Amazon has announced a subscription price increase, which will cost 50 euros per year in Spain. If you don’t pay for it, you can always take a look at the titles you can play for free this weekend in case you need to fill your free time.

