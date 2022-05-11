Stardew Valley achieves a new milestone in sales and reiterates its success as a quiet and addictive indie

Just a few months ago, ConcernedApe’s game reached 15 million units sold.

If we join the termsindie” y “quiet“, many of us think of the fantastic Stardew Valley. After being placed as one of the 10 games best valued by players on Steam and having sold 15 million units, the work of ConcernedApe continues to captivate all users who are looking for a peaceful premise through of video games, adding even more sales to this amazing and critically acclaimed indie game.

Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies across all platforms, and 13 million on PC alone.Eric BaroneWithout carrying out great celebrations or bombastic events, Eric Barone, creator of the title, has updated the summary of Stardew Valley published on its website (via GamesIndustry) to communicate the new sales figure. Here, among the different features of the game, it can be read that “as of March 2022, Stardew Valley has sold more than 20 million copies on all platforms, with 13 million of copies sold only on PC”.

Of course, it seems that the proposal devised by Eric Barone continues to attract thanks to a humble premise that combines the care of a farm with social relationships, without forgetting high doses of action inside a cave. With this simple proposal, Stardew Valley becomes an addictive game that hooks its players through personal stories, entertaining activities and the possibility of creating a farm that lives up to our expectations.

You can read our Stardew Valley review to delve into all the options that Eric Barone offers through his game, although he already has his sights set on the future and is preparing a Haunted Chocolatier that is already has gained public attention thanks to its first trailer. And, despite the fact that expectations around this game are already through the roof, it should be remembered that it is not the only project that keeps its creator busy.

