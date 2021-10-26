Stardew Valley author confirms Haunted Chocolatier is not the one recreation he is operating on

Stardew Valley author Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) just lately published that his subsequent recreation will probably be Haunted Chocolatier, a pixel artwork identify that appears so much like his earlier paintings. Whilst the developer has since proven photos of the sport on YouTube and shared main points on what fanatics can be expecting from it, He has additionally showed that the sport isn’t the one challenge he has been operating on. in recent years.

Following the announcement of the sport, Barone has responded a variety of commonplace questions on Haunted Chocolatier as a part of an FAQ on their website online. Enthusiasts of the developer’s paintings can in finding quite a lot of knowledge there, together with how identical Haunted Chocolatier will probably be to Stardew Valley, or even whether or not or no longer Barone can decide to a free up date for the sport; can not presently, in the event you have been questioning.

In different places within the FAQ, Barone discusses how lengthy the sport has been in building and the way you’ve got been spending your time over the past 12 months. “I began to paintings [en Haunted Chocolatier] a little bit over 1 12 months in the past, in 2020. “says the developer. “Since then, I have been operating on it most commonly within the evenings and at the weekends, as a result of I am nonetheless actively operating on issues associated with Stardew Valley. It isn’t actually the primary or the one ‘new challenge’ I have been operating on, however it is the one I believe I will end first. “.

After all, Baron nor have you ever long gone into information about what the opposite challenge is the only you might be lately operating on, and as an alternative (proper after that remark) is going on to talk about the truth that Haunted Chocolatier will probably be unmarried participant handiest.

Additionally, it’s unclear if the Stardew Valley developer Will or is not going to wait till after Haunted Chocolatier hits the marketplace to speak extra about his different initiatives. Then again, because the just lately introduced simulator is “nonetheless in early building”, it’s fanatics are prone to be expecting to listen to extra about Barone’s different paintings faster from that second.