Stardew Valley update 1.5 comes to consoles

February 12, 2021
Finally the update 1.5 of Stardew Valley to the game in your console version. So far, only PC users had been able to enjoy it since it was launched in December of last year 2020. Therefore, we already have a new type of farm, new game options, local cooperative and many surprises. It makes its triumphal entry therefore on Nintendo Switch, Xbox (One and Series X / S).

It was expected to be available in January, but here Mr. ConcernedApe (or Eric Barone) has not been given more time. As you know, the game has a single developer, not a complete team. Less than half a year ago, Barone himself did not rule out that he could work on a presumable Stardew Valley 2.

Of course, at the moment it is just an idea. ConcernedApe is only thinking of various ways to continue the game although it does not want to commit to anything because it works alone and you never know when the formula may evolve. There have already been long waits for updates such as the cooperative, which is now finally available out of compatibility.

