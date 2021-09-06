Stardew Valley writer is operating on a brand new, undisclosed sport moderately than updates, and those are his first main points

The writer of Stardew Valley, Eric Barone, says that these days is fascinated by developing a brand new sport (no longer printed) as a substitute of latest updates for his immensely common farming simulator.

Talking just lately with Zach Hartman on Twitch (as reported by means of Eurogamer) after the realization of the primary professional Stardew Valley Cup, Barone defined that he’s these days no longer operating on long term Stardew Valley updates as a result of has fascinated by a brand new sport.

“I am not pronouncing there’s going to be any other Stardew Valley replace.”Barone added all through his reaction to a fan’s query about long term updates and in-game marriage choices. “I do not even know presently. Presently I am fascinated by my subsequent sport.. So we will see. “.

Whilst Barone stored essential information about the brand new name beneath wraps, he did supply lovers with some clues to contemplate within the run-up to an professional divulge, which he later expected may finally end up arriving someday within sight.

“I will be able to announce it beautiful quickly, which it’s (no person is aware of at this level).”he stated all through the published. “What I can say is that it’s any other pixel artwork sport, with a best down point of view very similar to Stardew Valley. It is moderately very similar to Stardew Valley in some way, however it’s not a farming sport both. It is one thing other. “.

As discussed above, the main points surrounding the brand new sport will arrive. after the primary Stardew Valley Cup. The development, which was once co-hosted by means of Barone and Hartman, marks the sport’s first professional aggressive match and had a jackpot of just below $ 40,000. Following the realization of the published, Barone congratulated the successful group, Sandy’s Sweets, and Twitter.

Congrats to Sandy’s Sweets for successful the Stardew Valley Cup! It was once a large number of a laugh. Hope everybody who watched had fun! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 4, 2021

Stardew Valley has had a huge luck since its preliminary release in 2016, developing a terrific and devoted neighborhood. The sport has no longer best reached nearly each and every main trendy platform, together with ports for Transfer and cell units, however this yr additionally gained its personal board sport.

If Barone’s new name options the allure, air of secrecy and replayability of the farming simulatorYou are going to indubitably have a devoted fan base able to flock. And if the whole thing is going smartly very quickly we can go away doubts.