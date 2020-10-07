‘Stardust’ Secures Italian Distribution Ahead of Rome World Premiere

David Bowie origin story “Stardust,” starring Johnny Flynn because the musician, has secured distribution in Italy with a deal inked with I Surprise Footage forward of the movie’s world premiere on the Rome Movie Pageant this month.

Flynn and director Gabriel Vary can be in Rome for the purple carpet occasion on Oct. 16 to advertise the movie, which had a digital premiere as half of the Tribeca Movie Pageant in April.

I Surprise will launch the movie in Italian cinemas on the again of the U.S. launch forward of Christmas. U.S. distributor IFC will launch the movie on Nov. 25, adopted by distributors throughout the remaining of the world within the coming months, together with Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Center East, Russia, Portugal, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India and Latin America.

Andrea Romeo, I Surprise CEO, stated: “Gabriel Vary has made an extremely bold and stylish movie, revealing a unprecedented actor in Johnny Flynn. We’re delighted to convey it to Italian cinemas.”

Vary stated: “In such a troublesome yr I’m thrilled to have a bodily launchpad for the movie with Rome Movie Pageant, and I can not watch for worldwide audiences to find the movie!”

“Stardust” stars Flynn (“Emma,” “Beast”) as a 24-year-old David Bowie who embarks on his first journey to America, solely to be met with a world not but prepared for him. The movie reveals the inspirations and life occasions that gave beginning to Bowie’s iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, charting the transformation of one of the world’s best cultural icons.

Flynn stars alongside Marc Maron (“Glow,” “Respect”) and Jena Malone (“Antebellum,” “The Neon Demon”).

The movie was written by Christopher Bell and Vary, and was produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. Govt producers are Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. The movie was produced by U.Okay.-based Salon Footage (“Churchill,” and the double BAFTA-nominated “McQueen”), and is a co-production with Wildling Footage in Canada.

Movie Constellation, which financed the movie alongside Piccadilly Footage, is dealing with worldwide gross sales.