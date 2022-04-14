Starfetch: a great tool for Linux and macOS that shows the constellations in your terminal

If there is something very geeky that I usually love, it is the terminal tools which have no practical purpose as such, but are a fantastic demonstration of the wonders that can be implemented within the command shell.

From a “Pokémon” for the terminal, to interactive maps, or even a version of Star Wars in ASCII format. The sky is the limit… or not. Precisely this new project called starfetch is tbring what lies beyond the sky to your terminal by displaying the constellations on it.

The stars in your terminal





starfetch is a terminal tool written in C++. What it does is print a scheme of a given constellation and some information about it: its quadrant, its right ascension, its declination, its area and its number of main stars.

It is an open source project hosted on GitHub and created by a computer science student named Stefano Gini. At the moment only a few constellations can be displayed, but Stefano plans to add more in the future.

To install it on macOS you can open the terminal and type:

git clone https://github.com/Haruno19/starfetch

cd starfetch

make

sudo make install_mac

To install it on your Linux distribution open the terminal and type:

git clone https://github.com/Haruno19/starfetch

cd starfetch

make

sudo make install