Starfield and its more realistic and scientific background: Bethesda talks about her differences with Skyrim

A few days ago from Bethesda they made it clear that they had a fairly defined schedule for the presentation of news about Starfield, and we have proof of this today with the publication of the first installment of a development diary where several senior officials from the team now owned by Xbox Game Studios chat about the ambitions, passions and history that have shaped the studio and the Space RPG.

Starfield offers us another perspective when it comes to doing it allMatt CarofanoThey are seven minutes of videos where many subjects are touched, including their differences with other previous productions of the parents of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. “[Starfield] have a more realistic and scientific backgroundwhile Skyrim is an epic fantasy, “says Matt Carofano, project art director.” This game and setting are more reality-based about exploration, and I think this gives us another perspective when it comes to doing everything. . So that’s something you hold on to when we’re creating new zones, environments, and characters, “he adds.

“But there are similarities. I think it’s about things that we like. We like to play in the first person, we like to get all the cups. We like to be able to touch everything. I think those moments make everything believable, “Bethesda Executive Producer Todd Howard added at this point. “, he adds as an example.

The development journal covers other topics on how the creation of this title has been and the passion deposited by its authors. On the other hand, a few days ago they also shared the first song of the Starfield soundtrack.

If you want to know more about the space exploration RPG, we recommend the Starfield video report, what will its open world be like? Where colleagues Alejandro Pascual and Adrián Suarez talk about what to expect with the production. Starfield will hit stores on November 11, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X | S.

