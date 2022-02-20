Starfield Defines His Aesthetic As ‘NASA-Punk’ And Shares The Team’s Brilliant Artwork On Video

We can see the artist Mike Butkus working on one of his works for the long-awaited space adventure.

Starfield is one of the great titles of this 2022 and an especially important game for Bethesda. The new open world RPG will be the company’s first new license in 25 yearsan ambitious project directed by the very same Todd Howardwhich has already let us see some brushstrokes of its attractive universe.

We can win two prints signed by Mike Butkus and Todd HowardThe Starfield art section It has not gone unnoticed by players and Bethesda has talked about it in an article published by Xbox Wire. The Starfield team has published a video where we can see the artist Mike Butkuspencil and brush in hand to shape a well-known illustration of the game that knows how to impregnate us with all the spirit of the work.

From the studio they have launched a draw where we can get hold of two exclusive prints signed by Mike Butkus and Todd Howard. To participate, we just have to become a member of the Constellation group before March 31, 2022, and with that we will automatically participate.

Both the work, which he has called ‘Journey Through Space‘, as all the aesthetics of the game share a specific vision, “a vision of a future which is based on reality. A credible future and, although perhaps not always the most welcoming, at least familiar“.

“At the beginning of this project, when we were trying to establish the general aesthetics of this game, we coined the term ‘NASA-Punk’ to describe a sci-fi universe that is a little bit more connected to reality and that we identify with,” explained Starfield lead artist István Pely.

The term ‘NASA-Punk’ was central to the art directionRick Vicens, the game’s lead animator, has talked about how they quickly connected with the concept: “The Art team could instantly take those two words (NASA-Punk) and make them work.” Vicens confesses that the term seems perfect to him to maintain a consistent style with whom to work in the art direction. “To me, he just ‘clicked.’ Starting the project, I think that term was fundamental for us”.

More about: Starfield.