Starfield has been in development for at least 6 years: Bethesda does not hesitate to invest time in its game

Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. Though it’s still a long way from its November release, Bethesda has been working long and hard on its space adventure. From their point of view, they have made a lot of progress over the past year, and there are still many things that will be taught slowly. After all, developers are very clear about the time they want to spend on their game, which has been in development for 6 years.

Starfield has been in development since 2016Lucas Hardy, one of Bethesda’s artists, has been involved in the development of Starfield since the year 2016. The entry on his blog does not clarify if he started working on the game in its early days or if the title had already started the process, but The Gamer, which has echoed this information, recalls that Hardi has been at Bethesda for 10 years. Therefore, it is very likely that he was part of the team from birth to delivery.

The artist cannot detail all the contributions he has made to the space adventure, but admits that he was responsible for the Space suit and the logo of Constellation. In addition to this, he also explains that he has participated in the face customization system, and will tell us more about his work at Bethesda when the game is officially released.

Because, although we still have to wait many weeks for that long-awaited November 11th, Starfield has managed to attract the attention of much of the community. And it is not for less, because Bethesda has already confirmed that it will have a script twice as large as that of Skyrim and, as the icing on the cake, it will arrive dubbed into Spanish. So, although its development has taken time, we are finally in the year of Starfield’s release.

