Starfield is made for explorers: new details of Bethesda’s RPG, which introduces its first companion

The developers talk about some of the possibilities that await us in their space game.

Starfield has been at least 6 years in development, and we can already smell what will be one of the most powerful games of Bethesda. Although 2022 has started with very powerful launches, Microsoft reminds us that its space RPG will also hit the table and, for this, it does not need trailers or gameplay: just a chat between developers. And it is that, with the last Developer Diarythe study has managed to raise the expectations of many players.

You have to accept the chaos, let it enter the gameWill ShenAfter sharing the brilliant team artworkwith an aesthetic that they define as Nasa-Punk, Bethesda has now wanted to focus on one of the key aspects of its title: the RPG features. In this way, Todd Howard (game master), Emil Pagliarul (design manager), Will Shen (chief mission designer) and Istvan Pely (artistic chief) have starred in a new video that, under the name of Into the Starfield: Made for Explorersaddresses some of the main issues of your project.

As we already knew, Starfield will follow some of Bethesda’s known conventions in its RPG games. Thus, we can expect unlikely situations and an experience that immerses us completely in its universe: “We are always discussing in the plan: And what happens if a comet goes and falls? You have to take it into account, right? You have to accept the chaos, let it enter the game“.

Howard says they’ve made giant strides in creating unique characters.And while Howard says they have taken “giant strides” in creating unique and interesting characterseverything that will surround the player should also be highlighted: “We always create several different groups that represent some of the big factions in the game. This time, we have the United Colonies, which represent the future of the idealized space republic. We also have the Freestar Collective, which represent the space western, people who live in border territory. Is Ryujin Industries, the exponent of corporate life. I think they have one of the best starts out of all the factions,” explains Shen.

You can be a good person, but still play with the bad guysEmil PagliarulBut the player’s experience will not only reside in these factions, as he will also have the opportunity to meet groups such as the Crimson Fleetthe space pirates from Starfield: “What’s cool about the Crimson Fleet is: what if you’re a good person and you want to be a good player, so you’re not interested in playing as the bad guy? You can ally with the pirates or you can inform your superiors and be a kind of space police. So you can be a good person, but still play with the bad guys“.

Despite the fact that the Developer Diary presents a chat with the figures mentioned, Bethesda has not missed the opportunity to reveal a new Starfield detail: a robotic companion with the name of BASQUE. Although this character is not delved into, we can see a brief teaser of his appearance as he welcomes us as captains. Therefore, Starfield will offer several allies that can accompany us during the space adventure, which in turn will imbue the game with comments, anecdotes and, ultimately, life.

When it comes to new dialogue systems, it’s one of the most successful we’ve ever had.Todd HowardAfter all, all of Bethesda’s experience is condensed into the creation of Starfield, so it’s no surprise that it has brushstrokes of old brand games: “We knew that we wanted to do a kind of persuasive minigame. Yeah, we got together and it was weird, because we didn’t start with ‘Let’s do an evolution’, or: ‘We’re going to review the old Oblivion system’. But there is something to that“.

Which, in turn, leaves us with a quote from Todd Howard that all gamers who love Bethesda for NPC conversations will love: “So I think as far as new dialogue systems, It is one of the most successful we have ever had.“.

Of course, all the aspects discussed by Bethesda in this Developer Diary are directed to the same point: making Starfield a one of the studio’s most played games (something Phil Spencer might have the key to). In this way, and taking into account its planned launch for November, we can expect a lot of news from Starfield in the coming months. Something that, without a doubt, will continue to raise our expectations to the maximum.

