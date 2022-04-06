Starfield presents Vasco, a robot to make travel easier for us in Bethesda’s space RPG

Bethesda continues to offer news about its next video game, to be released this year on PC and Xbox Series.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated April 5, 2022, 16:15 32 comments

From Bethesda they seek to take the promotion of Starfield calmly as they announced a few months ago, but that does not prevent us from receiving little bits of information about the video game from time to time that increases the interest among fans to have the space action RPG in their hands Sooner than later. In this way, today we have received a short video that introduces us to an important ally.

We talk about Basquea Constellation expeditionary robot that we had a first look at in March, but that has now let those interested see a sample of its mission and functions in the exclusive for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.

Built by Lunar Robotics, Vasco is a heavy industrial machine fit to withstand the rigors of space travel. It has a bipedal design, which allows it to move with some ease and weight through irregular territories during long trips. Although it has defensive abilities, its main function is peaceful.

Vasco is one more of the companions available to players in Starfield, although at the moment we have not given a face and abilities to more allies.

NASA-Punk setting

Starfield is an RPG set among the stars, where players can create their character and explore with unprecedented freedom as they embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery. All through an artistic atmosphere of type “NASA-Punk” Vasco also seems to be the heir, although the image reveals the suffering of his mission so far.

If you want to know more about the RPG, do not hesitate to take a look at a special video about the open world of Starfield. Bethesda’s first IP in decades coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass earlier this year on November 11.

More about: Starfield and Bethesda.