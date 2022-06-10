Starfield remains undated, but this Xbox Game Pass detail reveals a new release window

A screenshot of the app reads that the Bethesda game is scheduled for early 2023.

With a single piece of news, the video game landscape changed radically: Starfield and Redfall are delayed a few months, and Xbox anticipates the launch of both installments for the first half of 2023. This novelty led to reactions of all kinds on social networks, including critical statements by the director of God of War. Of course, the community wants to venture into Bethesda’s space proposal, and it is possible that this adventure will come sooner than we thought.

On Xbox Game Pass you read that Starfield is scheduled for early 2023And it is that, as shared by the user gandalf On Reddit, there’s a detail in the Xbox Game Pass app that pinpoints the release window for Starfield. As you can read in the post inserted below these lines, the platform’s login screen has small print: “Starfield: scheduled for early 2023“.

As expected, users soon shared this new data massively. However, it is important to remember that Xbox still has not made any official statement around this discovery, so we will be attentive to the next Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, where a new gameplay of the game is expected, and to the rest of the company’s publications.

Although there are still a few days left for Xbox to hold its long-awaited conference, there is no doubt that the batteries have been put. Today we were surprised with a couple of news that include a system of exclusive demos on Xbox Game Pass and the developer’s plans around its next releases. This news will add to all the adverts that will be revealed at the event scheduled for next Sunday, which leaves us with a few days heavily loaded with Xbox initiatives.

