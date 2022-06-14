Starfield responds to one of the great doubts of the fans: will our protagonist have a voice?

The Bethesda game has already made us fall in love with its latest gameplay, but the authors continue to reveal new details.

We still haven’t recovered from the impressive gameplay of Starfield presented during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, but its authors want to continue deepening its space adventure with details relevant to the experience. At the moment, we already know about the existence of the Photo Mode, a functionality much loved by the players. However, now one of the biggest unknowns surrounding the game is resolved: Will our protagonist have his own voice?

Our Starfield character will not have a voiceBethesda is known precisely for ruling out this option. Therefore, and as published on Twitter, Starfield will follow the usual line of the study and will not incorporate a voice for our character. In addition, those responsible for the space title also remember one of the most commented details of their latest gameplay and reaffirm some first person conversations.

It is not the first time that the community reflects and debates on these decisions. Starfield has been presented from the beginning as a RPG that will allow us to explore planets at our whim and create an avatar that suits our tastes, so we are not surprised to learn that it prioritizes the imaginative component of the players in terms of the character’s voice. In this way, the user is immersed even more in the Bethesda experience.

Be that as it may, our hands still hurt from applauding the presentation of Starfield at the Xbox event, something that has been accompanied by an opinion that compiles all the news of the latest gameplay. After all, Bethesda has managed to win us over with pretty much all of their RPGs, so we’re really excited to see how it transfers its essence to this spatial context.

