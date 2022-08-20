Starfield will be at Gamescom 2022, but don’t expect great gameplay news

A Bethesda post caused confusion in networks, but it has already been corrected by the company.

Despite its delay until 2023, Starfield continues to be one of the most anticipated video games in the coming months for a large part of the public who are fans of the industry, even more so after the extensive and detailed gameplay shown as the culmination of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase last June. . With this panorama it is obvious that there is a desire to know more about the adventure, but it seems will have to wait a bit.

Gamescom attendees will be able to take a selfie with VascoAs explained on PCGamer, a publication from Bethesda through its official channels generated a quick stir on social networks, especially Reddit, after inviting the curious to visit the stand of the Microsoft subsidiary company at Gamescom on August 26 during a community meeting. The lure? Nothing less than to see Starfield and Redfall gameplay. However, hours later the statement was edited to introduce a clarification: what will be shown will be a repetition of what was seen in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, thus removing the possibility of seeing new material at the event.

The mystery continues as now, as can be seen in this publication, Bethesda removes all reference to seeing Starfield and Redfall gameplay on that day. As always, there is no reason to rule out last-minute surprises, but officially Bethesda’s plans with Starfield are not to leave RPG news at Gamescom 2022, although visitors will be able to take a selfie with Vasco, the robot companion.

Starfield introduces himself as the first new universe in 25 years created by Bethesda Game Studiosthe creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. “In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, you’ll be able to create any character you want and explore with unprecedented freedom as you embark on an epic journey to unravel humanity’s greatest mystery.

If you want to delve into this experience dated for the beginning of 2023, you can take a look at 3DJuegos at some video impressions with Starfield.

3D Games Discord

More on: Starfield, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda, Xbox and Gamescom 2022.