Starfield would have a watch for collectors: a discovered manual attracts the eyes of fans

Bethesda’s promising RPG had briefly shown us this piece in one of its videos.

Starfield is one of the big bets for this 2022, the new adventure of role from Bethesda Game Studios, will take us to a scene of space science fiction in what will be his first new universe in 25 years. Naturally, this great event is attracting the eyes of many fans to products related to the new franchise, even going ahead of Microsoft itself to imagine themed versions of Xbox Series X and its controller.

The truth is that Bethesda does not usually disappoint when it comes to merchandise and great collector’s editions associated with its flagship games, so the expectation is high around the new release. One of the objects that has not gone unnoticed by fans is a nice watch which we had a glimpse of in one of this summer’s ‘behind-the-scenes’ videos, presented at a neat box dressed in the theme of the game.

An Android smartwatch with barometer and weather informationThe watch, as VGC has shared, would be a smartwatch called LPV6 Chronomark produced by The Wand Company. This information would come through a manual discovered on a Starfield subreddit. From it, we would extract that it is an android device with the ability to connect to phones via Bluetooth. The appearance and codes on the watch lead us to think that it is the same device that we could see in the video from June 2021.

The manual mentions some of its functions, such as the barometer, moon phase and weather information. We still cannot know if it is a product associated with the game that will be sold separately or if it will be part of a complete game. collector’s edition of the game itself. The Wand Company has already brought us licensed video game products on previous occasions, such as the realistic Poké Ball that included special effects. We’ll still have to wait until the end of the year to enjoy Bethesda’s new RPG, but until then, at 3DJuegos we’ve talked about some of the things you should know about Starfield.

