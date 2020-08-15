Stargirl: 8 Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale

His arrival calls into query every part we knew in regards to the character in Season 1. Is that this somebody impersonating him? If that is the true Starman, how did he survive the Injustice Society of America’s assaults and why is he simply now exhibiting up after ten years? For what it’s value, I do assume that the person within the finale is the true Starman. Possibly his storyline went the way in which of the Shining Knight’s and he misplaced his reminiscence someway. Regardless of the case, I’ll have an interest to search out out.