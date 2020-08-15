Stargirl: 8 Questions We Have After The Season 1 Finale

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for all of Stargirl Season 1.
When Stargirl Season 1 first premiered, I didn’t know what to actually count on from the freshman collection. However, after 13 episodes of twists and turns, wonderful character improvement, considerate hero and villain arcs, in addition to surprising deaths, Stargirl cemented itself as a superhero present value watching.
The Season 1 finale tied up loads of free ends whereas organising fairly a couple of potential plots for Stargirl Season 2 to deal with. With the Injustice Society of America’s plans thwarted by Stargirl and her workforce, the Season 1 finale had greater than its fair proportion of surprises and plots to ponder within the aftermath. So, listed here are eight questions we nonetheless have after the Stargirl Season 1 finale.
8. Was That The Actual Starman At The Finish Of Season 1?
Joel McHale’s Starman seemingly died within the first episode of Season 1. He had a couple of parting phrases to Pat earlier than dying in his arms, or so we thought. In Stargirl’s Season 1 finale, Starman arrived at Pat’s previous house in the hunt for his good friend and later launched himself as Sylvester Pemberton. However, are we to imagine that this man is the actual Starman?
His arrival calls into query every part we knew in regards to the character in Season 1. Is that this somebody impersonating him? If that is the true Starman, how did he survive the Injustice Society of America’s assaults and why is he simply now exhibiting up after ten years? For what it’s value, I do assume that the person within the finale is the true Starman. Possibly his storyline went the way in which of the Shining Knight’s and he misplaced his reminiscence someway. Regardless of the case, I’ll have an interest to search out out.
7. What Are The Aftereffects After Brainwave’s Mass Thoughts Management?
Brainwave proved to be maybe probably the most highly effective villain in Stargirl Season 1. With the facility of his thoughts, he might change the pondering of hundreds of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. When Brainwave supplied to change Barbara’s thoughts and erase the reminiscences of her household, Icicle was towards it. He introduced up the truth that nobody is ever the identical after Brainwave messes with their minds.
Figuring out that he brainwashed hundreds of thousands of individuals, I can’t think about that anybody walked away with out some type of impact on the noggin. Will Barbara and the opposite adults be appearing a bit in a different way in Season 2? It’s doable, and since Icicle introduced it up, I feel it’s undoubtedly one thing the writers ought to handle subsequent season.
6. How Will Eclipso And The Shade Issue In?
Following the defeat of Icicle, Brainwave, and Dragon King, the ISA is down a number of members (Principal Bowen included). With their plans additionally thwarted, The Shade confirmed up briefly to admonish the villains for his or her failure. In the meantime, Cindy escaped her lockup and headed straight for the ISA archives to say howdy to Eclipso. In DC Comics, Eclipso can possess the minds and our bodies of different folks, which is fairly scary.
If Cindy truly lets Eclipso out, it’s doable that the villain will possess {the teenager} to do their bidding (at the least for some time). In The Shade’s case, the villain has been a significant antagonist of The Flash and Starman within the comics. With the return of Starman on the finish of Season 1, it’s doable The Shade’s arrival in Blue Valley will probably be related to Sylvester’s return.
5. What Really Occurred To The Seven Troopers Of Victory?
Stargirl Season 1 revealed that Pat was truly a member of the Seven Troopers of Victory earlier than becoming a member of up with the JSA. The Shining Knight, the previous chief of the Seven Troopers, went to search out Luke Wilson’s Pat to assist him regain a few of his reminiscences. Within the Season 1 finale, the Shining Knight left Blue Valley in the hunt for the remainder of his workforce. After all, one has to marvel what occurred to the remainder of the heroes and why they even disbanded.
Did some members lose their reminiscence like Shining Knight? Did Stargirl’s model of Inexperienced Arrow determine to hold up his bow and quiver and lead a traditional life like Pat? Are the opposite members lifeless? The latter could be very unhappy, however I will guess that almost all of them are simply laying low for now. In any other case, I assume that Pat would have heard about a few of their daring rescues within the years since he left them behind.
4. Will The Cosmic Employees Have To Select Between Stargirl and Starman?
The Cosmic Employees revealed itself to Courtney in Season 1 as a result of, like Pat stated, it believed in her. Whereas Courtney based mostly the possession of the employees on the concept she was a JSA legacy child, the reveal that she isn’t Starman’s daughter made it clear that genetics weren’t a consider her turning into a hero.
Now that Starman is seemingly again, it’s doable that the Cosmic Employees should select a facet. Will it return to Starman or stay with Stargirl? My cash’s on the employees staying with Courtney since she’s confirmed herself to be a hero value rooting for. Plus, it looks like the highly effective artifact would have remained with Starman if it had identified he was alive the entire time, proper?
3. When Will The Mysterious Pink Pen Come Into Play?
Originally of Season 1, Courtney visited the JSA’s headquarters and stole Wildcat’s swimsuit, Dr. Mid-Nite’s goggles, Hourman’s costume, and a mysterious pink pen, amongst different issues. Pat practically had a coronary heart assault when Courtney touched the pen, telling her that it’s “probably the most harmful factor.”
Nonetheless, the pink pen, which belonged to the superhero Johnny Thunder, remained unused for the remainder of the season. Courtney did contact it, nevertheless it did nothing and she or he left it discarded on her desk. It’s doable that Stargirl Season 2 will lastly put the pen to good use. Possibly she’ll choose up the pen accidentally and it’ll lastly unleash the thunderbolt to be used in battle towards regardless of the ISA has deliberate subsequent.
2. Why Did Stargirl Go away Out Icicle’s Son Cameron?
Poor Cameron. When he was first launched, I questioned why Icicle by no means let him in on the household secret. Cindy was clearly the one ISA child who knew she was a villain’s child, and Henry later discovered about Brainwave. Nonetheless, Cameron remained at midnight about Icicle and what he was as much as.
Beside Cameron asking Courtney out and exhibiting as much as dinner on the Whitmore-Dugan’s home, his presence in Season 1 was underwhelming. Contemplating that he’s the son of such a strong ISA member, you’d assume that the present would have accomplished extra together with his character as an alternative of leaving him out of the primary plot. Maybe that can change in Season 2, however time will inform.
1. Will Solomon Grundy Be A JSA Ally?
Rick had a bone to choose with Solomon Grundy after discovering out that he was despatched to kill his dad and mom. When Rick discovered Solomon on the JSA’s first foray into Dragon King’s lair, he tried to take away the door to his jail to struggle him. Within the Season 1 finale, Rick lastly went toe-to-toe together with his nemesis however didn’t kill him.
The truth is, Hourman let Solomon Grundy go and which means he might return sooner or later in Season 2. Now that he’s now not Dragon King’s prisoner or an ISA lackey, it’s doable that Solomon might develop into an ally to the JSA. In DC Comics, Solomon Grundy briefly fights alongside Infinity Inc., a superhero workforce made up of the JSA’s kids. Solomon’s storyline might very effectively observe an analogous path in Stargirl Season 2.
Stargirl has already been renewed for a second season and can return completely to The CW (its authentic dwelling was DC Universe). Nonetheless, there’s no premiere date set for Season 2 simply but, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, make sure to try our 2020 fall TV premiere information for choices.
