Stargirl Actor Reflects on ‘Honor’ Of Playing Character Based On Geoff Johns’ Sister, Who Died At A Young Age

Playing a superhero within the live-action medium is never simple when you think about how a lot effort and time goes into filming and coaching. Nevertheless it’s additionally an honor, as actors are given the prospect to deliver beloved characters to life and produce pleasure to audiences throughout the globe. This similar factor applies to Stargirl’s Brec Bassigner, however she has the added layer of enjoying a personality based mostly on the late sister of Geoff Johns, the present’s creator. Whereas such a prospect would appear nerve-racking to some, Bassinger appears to be taking it in stride.