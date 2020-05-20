‘Stargirl’ Scores Decent Debut as ‘The Voice’ Finale Wins Tuesday – Variety

“The Voice” finale drew the biggest viewers on Tuesday evening, as “Stargirl” scored a good debut on the CW.

The NBC competitors present’s closing episode of season 18 got here in at a 0.9 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and seven.Four million complete viewers, ticking down barely from the ultimate efficiency episode of the earlier evening. A recap of that episode aired proper earlier than to a 0.6 ranking and 5.1 million viewers. The finale’s viewership complete is precisely the identical as the end result episode from the earlier season, though that episode scored a 1.1 ranking.

In the meantime, “Stargirl,” the most recent DC comics character to hit the community, opened its account with a 0.three ranking and 1.2 million complete viewers. That’s means it’s tied for the second greatest debut of the season with “Nancy Drew,” scored the identical in each metrics. “Batwoman” nonetheless stands as the community’s strongest debut of the 2019-2020 season, with a 0.5 ranking and 1.9 million viewers, though the sequence was rocked by information earlier this week that star Ruby Rose is exiting after solely a single season. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” adopted “Stargirl” with a 0.2 ranking and 803,000 complete viewers, its highest tally for the reason that season 5 premiere.

ABC tried to capitalize on the large success of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Final Dance,” airing an “After the Dance” particular with Stephen A. Smith to a 0.Four ranking and a pair of.6 million viewers. The Disney-owned community’s “Story of Soaps” particular got here in at a 0.three and a pair of million viewers.

Fox aired a recap of “The Masked Singer” to a 0.9 ranking and 4.2 million viewers forward of its season three finale on Wednesday evening. A replay of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again” adopted with a 0.5 ranking and slightly below 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Lastly, CBS aired solely replays on the evening, with reruns of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wished” all coming in at a 0.5 ranking.