Starlight Media Sets $100 Million Diversity Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Starlight Media, the Hollywood-focused Chinese language movie financier behind “Loopy Wealthy Asians,” is to go additional in its promotion of filmmaking range. It has unveiled particulars of a $100 million movie and expertise growth fund.

The corporate’s Stars Collective initiative will help aspiring feminine and BIPOC filmmakers and artistic storytellers. The fund is to be headed by Starlight’s artistic government Jennifer Zhang Juefang.

Stars Collective will help 30-50 rising filmmakers with a fund of at the very least $50 million, which can be scaled as much as $100 million relying on functions. Of that whole, some $5-10 million will likely be used for growth, with the stability earmarked for pre-production and bodily manufacturing.

Stars Collective may even hunt down filmmakers based mostly on their present work within the market and at movie festivals. Invited filmmakers will likely be requested to submit authentic properties supposed to be produced as characteristic movies.

“By no means has there been a greater second to lean into the way forward for world storytelling, various voices crafting, telling and sharing the tales that audiences globally will embrace,” mentioned Starlight CEO Peter Luo. “Whereas progress is being made, the complete democratization of filmmaking has but to be realized within the present system and there are nonetheless important obstacles for rising filmmakers, so our purpose is to supply alternatives for them to interrupt out in a giant manner.”

Starlight Media and Stars Collective are elements of Hong Kong inventory market-listed Starlight Tradition Leisure. The corporate has movie credit together with “Halfway,” and the upcoming “Marshall.”

The corporate has preferential offers in place with established filmmakers together with Robert Zemeckis, Sam Raimi, Sylvester Stallone, James Wan, F. Gary Grey, Roland Emmerich, and Jon M. Chu.

It not too long ago revealed that it is going to be the lead financier of “Golden Empire,” a surreal story of a Chinese language-Mexican drug lord through which motion star Donnie Yen and Luo are set as producers. Yen may even star. The corporate and Yen are additionally backing COVID-19 documentary characteristic “Wuhan! Wuhan!,” directed by Yung Chang, and produced by Donna Gigliotti, Diane Moy Quon, and SA Inc.