Starlings, Mediabiz, NENT, Night Train Team for AR Drama ‘Veil’

Los Angeles- and Montreal-based Starlings Tv and Canada’s Mediabiz Intl. are teaming with Europe’s Nordic Ent. (NENT) Group, and Germany’s Night Train Media for futuristic, female-driven augmented actuality drama “Veil.”

Craig Van Sickle (“The Pretender,” “24,” “Tin Man”) is about as showrunner.

“Veil” takes place within the close to future, when everybody has an implant of their mind that makes them see the world by a veil of augmented actuality. When a pc virus makes them invisible to others, a lady is recruited to cease its unfold. She discovers layers of falsehood, betrayal and conspiracy that must be lifted to search out the reality.

The venture originated with Mediabiz Intl. and was created by Shawn Whitney (“A Model New You”). Karine Martin, CEO of each Mediabiz Intl. and Starlings Ent., and govt producer Chris Philip, president of Starlings Tv, packaged the collection for the U.S. and worldwide markets. Martin, Philip, Whitney, Van Sickle, Mediabiz’s Anne-Catherine Lafaille, NTM CEO Herbert M. Kloiber and NENT’s Josephine Zapata Genetay, and Fredrik Ljungberg will govt produce.

“We’ve got developed ‘Veil’ as an thrilling, innovative tech-thriller that explores well timed questions like manipulation of the reality in a society pushed by know-how,” Martin stated. “I’m thrilled to have such a strong artistic, monetary and distribution staff invested in our venture.”

“The excellent assortment of companions we’ve assembled for ‘Veil’ clearly point out its international attraction,” Philip added. “We intend to carry them a collection set within the close to future full of escapism and technological progress, but deeply grounded in vulnerability that displays present international occasions.”

“Veil” is the primary collaboration between Starlings TV and Kloiber, who shaped NTM in February after serving as managing director of Germany’s Tele München Group.

NTM has a content material partnership with NENT to develop and produce a choose variety of English-language productions yearly for the group. If commissioned, NENT will achieve the rights to point out “Veil” first within the area on its Viaplay streaming service. Manufacturing is scheduled to start out early subsequent yr in Hungary.

“We’re proud to launch our bold growth slate with ‘Veil’ in partnership with NENT, Starlings and Mediabiz,” Kloiber stated. “With Night Train Media’s participation, we will ship native streamers and networks a collection assembly top-quality manufacturing requirements and allow them to compete with international platforms for the identical degree of high-caliber premium content material.”

In the meantime, Starlings TV has secured a pair of renewals within the U.S. for the upcoming fall season. The CW has ordered spherical two of the YA sci-fi motion collection “Pandora,” whereas Comcast’s new streaming service Peacock have commissioned six extra episodes of lacking passenger aircraft conspiracy drama “Departure.”

Pink Arrow is handing “Departure” gross sales and Sony Footage Intl. Tv for “Pandora.”

Starlings co-financed Paramount’s Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” and not too long ago expanded its relationship with the musician, coming into right into a strategic partnership with a money funding in Countryline, the U.Okay.-based nation music fan app.