Starlink raises its price a lot in Spain: this is Elon Musk’s Internet

News about the rise in prices of Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service, Starlink (by SpaceX) in the United States, alerted us: will the same thing happen in Spain? Although there is no official information about it, yes right now you place an order for the hardware equipment that can offer you this type of connectionthe cost is higher than what was announced weeks ago.

In February 2021 it arrived in Spain in beta mode. In the month of January of this year we announced that it was already possible to book Starlink in Spain and that, with this novelty, it was announced that Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service would cost 9 euros per month more than previously expected. And now the cost of the hardware, of the equipment that must be purchased to access Starlink serviceshas risen.

An order of 699 euros





Well, today after learning that the price of Starlink will rise in the United States, at Genbeta we decided to try placing an order to an address in Spain (you can see it in the previous photo) and we have seen that there is also an increase in cost here. The equipment now costs 639 euroscompared to 499 euros that was its price at the beginning of this year.

For the rest, shipping and management remain at 60 euros. And the service and the regulatory fee are 99 euros per month and 9 euros per month as it was in January. With this we have that the amount to pay for ordering Starlink would be 699 euros. Here is a screenshot retrieved from our files, from an order in 2021, so you can see the difference:





After verifying this increase, we have learned that the company Space X is indeed writing to its United States customers by sending an email explaining that “due to excessive levels of inflation, the price of the Starlink kit will increase from $499 to $549 for those who have already made the deposit and $599 for all new orders, starting today.”

Future monthly increase, another challenge

In the United States, Musk’s company has also announced in the same email that as of December of this year “the monthly price of the service will increase from 99 to 110 dollars.” And also that “if you do not want to continue with your service, you can cancel at any time and return your Starlink hardware within your first year of service for a partial refund of $200.

As explained from Starlink at its launch in the past, users they will get download speeds of 100-200 Mb / s over the next several months as SpaceX launches more satellites into space and the service “dramatically improves.” And, as more satellites arrive, there may be “brief periods of no connectivity.”

This is not the first stumbling block that this solution (which announced that it would be the alternative to connect the emptied Spain to a high-speed network) has encountered. A few weeks ago a solar storm destroyed many satellites in the United States, so it seems that still need to improve the facilities of this service.