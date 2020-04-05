General News

Starmer names Nandy as shadow foreign secretary as he starts building cabinet

April 5, 2020
New Labour chief brings in former rival for key submit as he starts to create his shadow frontbench employees

Keir Starmer has appointed the defeated Labour administration candidate Lisa Nandy as his abroad secretary, with Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor and fellow barrister Nick Thomas-Symonds in the home affairs momentary, as he started appointing his shadow cabinet.

A day after being launched as Jeremy Corbyn’s successor with larger than 56% of people’ first selection votes, Starmer made Angela Rayner, the newly-elected deputy chief, the Labour celebration chair.

