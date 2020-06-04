Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At The 56th Grand Bell Awards

Stars introduced glamour and magnificence to the crimson carpet on the 56th Grand Bell Awards!
The ceremony celebrates one of the best within the 12 months’s movie, and it was held on June three on the Grand Walkerhill Seoul lodge. It was hosted by Lee Hwi Jae and Han Hye Jin, and particular performances had been by Park Bom, Ock Joo Hyun, Paul Kim, and woman group 3YE.
Take a look at the winner listing right here!
The evening’s attendees walked the crimson carpet earlier than the occasion and confirmed off their beautiful seems to be.
Take a look at lots of the celebs under!
Jung Da Eun
Lee Jung Eun
Ahn Ji Ho
Ahn Sung Ki
Eugene
Chae Jung An
T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung
Jae Hee
Kim Sae Byuk
Sung Hoon
Park Bom
Lee Ga Seop
Moon Ga Younger
Lee Byung Hun
Jin Se Yeon
Park Hae Soo
Oh Na Ra
Jung Hae In
Kim Hye Jin
Oh Jung Yeon
Lee Yoo Ri
Lee Hwi Jae
Cheetah
Jung Hyuk and Music Hae Na
Kim Bo Ra
3YE
Han Hye Jin
Park Ji Hoo
Lee Jae In
Music Chang Eui
Kim So Jin
Jeon Yeo Bin
What’s your favourite look from the crimson carpet?
High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews
Add Comment