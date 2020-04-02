General News

Stars pay tribute to Eddie Large, who has died of coronavirus aged 78

April 2, 2020
Eddie Giant, one half of iconic comedy duo Little and Giant, has died. His son posted an announcement with the information on Fb on Thursday morning, together with his agent confirming the actor had handed away shortly after.

Giant had been in hospital due to coronary heart failure when he reportedly contracted coronavirus. Within the assertion, his son stated: “It’s with nice disappointment that Mum and I would like to announce that my dad, Edward McGinnis, handed away within the early hours of this morning.

“He had been struggling with coronary heart failure and sadly, while in hospital, contracted the corona virus, which his coronary heart was sadly not robust sufficient to struggle.

“We are going to miss him terribly and we’re so proud of all the pieces he achieved in his profession with Syd [Little] and know that he was a lot cherished by the hundreds of thousands that watched them every week.”

Because the announcement, stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the comedy legend. Matt Lucas stated Giant had been “actually pretty and inspiring” when he was beginning out on Capturing Stars.

Actor Kate Robbins, who seems on Superstar Gogglebox alongside daughter Emily Atack, additionally confirmed her help, tweeting: “Sorry to hear the comic Eddie Giant has died. What an important chap he was. An actual professional. Relaxation in peace Eddie”

Piers Morgan additionally shared the unhappy information on Twitter, stating how beloved Eddie and Syd are.

Presenter and Dancing on Ice contestant Michael Barrymore, who had been Giant’s help act for “a few years”, remembered the comic for being “nothing however variety caring and supportive to the upstart on the backside of the Invoice.”

Tommy Cannon additionally joined within the tributes for his good friend. “Devastated to hear my good good friend Eddie Giant has handed.. very heavy hearts at house in the present day,” he Tweeted.

Little and Giant gained Alternative Knocks and went on to have a long-running comedy sketch present on BBC One, changing into two of probably the most well-known faces on telly within the ’70s and ’80s.

