Stars pay tribute to Eddie Large, who has died of coronavirus aged 78

Eddie Giant, one half of iconic comedy duo Little and Giant, has died. His son posted an announcement with the information on Fb on Thursday morning, together with his agent confirming the actor had handed away shortly after.

Giant had been in hospital due to coronary heart failure when he reportedly contracted coronavirus. Within the assertion, his son stated: “It’s with nice disappointment that Mum and I would like to announce that my dad, Edward McGinnis, handed away within the early hours of this morning.

“He had been struggling with coronary heart failure and sadly, while in hospital, contracted the corona virus, which his coronary heart was sadly not robust sufficient to struggle.

“We are going to miss him terribly and we’re so proud of all the pieces he achieved in his profession with Syd [Little] and know that he was a lot cherished by the hundreds of thousands that watched them every week.”

Because the announcement, stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the comedy legend. Matt Lucas stated Giant had been “actually pretty and inspiring” when he was beginning out on Capturing Stars.

Eddie Giant (alongside together with his supersonic good friend Syd) was actually pretty and type and inspiring to me after I was a nipper on Capturing Stars. So unhappy to hear of his passing. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 2, 2020

Actor Kate Robbins, who seems on Superstar Gogglebox alongside daughter Emily Atack, additionally confirmed her help, tweeting: “Sorry to hear the comic Eddie Giant has died. What an important chap he was. An actual professional. Relaxation in peace Eddie”

Sorry to hear the comic Eddie Giant has died. What an important chap he was. An actual professional. Relaxation in peace Eddie ❤️ — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 2, 2020

Piers Morgan additionally shared the unhappy information on Twitter, stating how beloved Eddie and Syd are.

BREAKING: Comic Eddie Giant has died from coronavirus, his household verify. He had underlying coronary heart issues.

What unhappy information – he & Syd Little have been one of Britain’s most beloved comedy duos. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7AqpVj2997 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 2, 2020

Presenter and Dancing on Ice contestant Michael Barrymore, who had been Giant’s help act for “a few years”, remembered the comic for being “nothing however variety caring and supportive to the upstart on the backside of the Invoice.”

Eddie Giant. He was such a humorous and gifted man. I used to be his help act for a few years and he was nothing however variety caring and supportive to the upstart on the backside of the Invoice. Me. My love and condolences to Patsy, Samantha his daughter and Ryan his son. XXX — Michael Barrymore (@MrBarrymore) April 2, 2020

Tommy Cannon additionally joined within the tributes for his good friend. “Devastated to hear my good good friend Eddie Giant has handed.. very heavy hearts at house in the present day,” he Tweeted.

Devastated to hear that my good good friend Eddie Giant has handed.. very heavy hearts at house in the present day. Mine and Hazels hearts exit to Patsy and the household. — Tommy Cannon (@TheTommyCannon) April 2, 2020

Little and Giant gained Alternative Knocks and went on to have a long-running comedy sketch present on BBC One, changing into two of probably the most well-known faces on telly within the ’70s and ’80s.