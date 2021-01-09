General News

Stars Pose For The Red Carpet On Day 1 Of The 35th Golden Disc Awards

January 9, 2021
1 Min Read

On January 9, the 35th Golden Disc Awards kicked off its two-day ceremony with the Digital Music Division.

Day 1 was hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam. In attendance have been ITZY, Noel, The Boyz, MAMAMOO, Park Ji Chan, IU, LOONA, Im Younger Woong, Jessi, Changmo, BTS, NU’EST, MONSTA X, and Oh My Woman.

Take a look at the crimson carpet seems to be beneath!

Lee Seung Gi

Park So Dam

Lee Seung Gi and Park So Dam (MCs)

(*1*)

BTS

IU

MONSTA X

MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

The Boyz

ITZY

Oh My Woman

LOONA

NU’EST

Jessi

Noel

Im Younger Woong

Changmo

Park Ji Chan

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.