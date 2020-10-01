Stars Share 2020 Chuseok Holiday Greetings

Korea is at the moment celebrating Chuseok, a harvest competition noticed over three days. This 12 months’s Chuseok falls on October 1, so the vacations started on September 30 and run by the weekend. Listed below are Chuseok vacation greetings shared by Okay-pop stars and actors this 12 months!

ITZY

TREASURE

Kang Daniel

NU’EST and SEVENTEEN

TOO

Natty

Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon and Yang Yoseob

UP10TION

Lee Jin Hyuk

Kim Woo Seok

Teen Prime

MCND

BTS

B1A4

Oh My Woman

ONF

H&D

Jeong Sewoon

VAV

GOT7

IZ*ONE

A.C.E

VICTON

Apink

OnlyOneOf

The Boyz

ONEWE

ONEUS

CIX

cignature

Keum Dong Hyun

BVNDIT

WJSN CHOCOME

MOMOLAND

IZ

WEi

fromis_9

Ha Sung Woon

AB6IX

Weeekly

TXT

ENHYPEN

BTOB

[?] 2020 비투비(BTOB) 추석 인사 영상 비투비와 함께 안전하고 건강하게 행복한 추석 연휴 보내요!?#비투비 #BTOB pic.twitter.com/ugJsIuBMAI — BTOB·비투비 (@OFFICIALBTOB) September 30, 2020

“Music Financial institution” MCs (TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Woman’s Arin)

NCT

KNK

Park Ji Hoon

MONSTA X

ATEEZ

DreamCatcher

IN2IT

Wonho

B.O.Y

D1CE

LABOUM

LUNARSOLAR

JBJ95

Stray Children

Rocket Punch

GWSN

APRIL

DRIPPIN

Lovelyz

INFINITE’s Sunggyu

Lee Eun Sang

BDC

CRAVITY

“Inkigayo” MCs (MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, APRIL’s Naeun, NCT’s Jaehyun) and performers

EVERGLOW

Courageous Ladies

KARD

ELRIS

NATURE

VERIVERY

WOODZ

Lee Min Ho

Seol In Ah

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin of “Do You Like Brahms?”

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” right here:

Watch Now

Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

“If You Cheat, You Die” (literal title) forged

Shinhwa’s Eric, Yoo In Na, Im Joo Hwan of “The Spies Who Cherished Me”

Shin Sung Rok, Lee Se Younger, Ahn Bo Hyun, Nam Gyu Ri, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon of “Kairos”

Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na of “Begin-Up”

Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo of “Selfmade Love Story”

Watch “Selfmade Love Story” beneath:

Watch Now

Ji Soo, Im Soo Hyang, and Ha Seok Jin of “Once I Was the Most Stunning”

Watch “Once I Was the Most Stunning” right here:

Watch Now

Blissful Chuseok!