Stars Share 2020 Chuseok Holiday Greetings

Korea is at the moment celebrating Chuseok, a harvest competition noticed over three days. This 12 months’s Chuseok falls on October 1, so the vacations started on September 30 and run by the weekend. Listed below are Chuseok vacation greetings shared by Okay-pop stars and actors this 12 months!
ITZY
TREASURE
Kang Daniel
NU’EST and SEVENTEEN
TOO
Natty
Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon and Yang Yoseob
UP10TION
Lee Jin Hyuk
Kim Woo Seok
Teen Prime
MCND
BTS
B1A4
Oh My Woman
ONF
H&D
Jeong Sewoon
VAV
VAV 2020 ThanksGiving Day’s Greeting
VAV 2020 추석 인사
이번 추석도 VAV와 함께!❤
.#VAV #브이에이브이 #추석 #한가위#ThanksgivingDay #VAMPZ #뱀즈#Chuseok #VAV와_함께하는_추석 pic.twitter.com/3Dzvl3JY6L
— VAV (@VAV_official) September 29, 2020
GOT7
Blissful Chuseok, I GOT7 ?#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official#IGOT7 #아가새#Happy_Chuseok#ByTheMoon? pic.twitter.com/QjcIxaBKwR
— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) September 29, 2020
IZ*ONE
A.C.E
VICTON
Apink
OnlyOneOf
The Boyz
ONEWE
ONEUS
CIX
cignature
Keum Dong Hyun
BVNDIT
WJSN CHOCOME
MOMOLAND
IZ
WEi
fromis_9
Ha Sung Woon
AB6IX
Weeekly
TXT
ENHYPEN
BTOB
[?] 2020 비투비(BTOB) 추석 인사 영상
비투비와 함께 안전하고 건강하게 행복한 추석 연휴 보내요!?#비투비 #BTOB pic.twitter.com/ugJsIuBMAI
— BTOB·비투비 (@OFFICIALBTOB) September 30, 2020
“Music Financial institution” MCs (TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Woman’s Arin)
띵동? 추석선물이 도착했습니다❣️#평안하고_즐거운_추석_보내세요
#?⬆️?? pic.twitter.com/wmbkh3N4JW
— 뮤직뱅크 (Music Financial institution) (@KBSMusicBank) September 30, 2020
NCT
KNK
Park Ji Hoon
MONSTA X
[#MONSTA_X]
200930 #몬스타엑스
‘#추석‘을 맞이하여 예쁜 한복 입은
몬스타엑스 사진 도착 ?#몬베베 모두 풍요롭고
즐거운 #한가위 보내세요 ?❤️#MONSTAX #Chuseok pic.twitter.com/RwpQk0Uq7J
— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) September 30, 2020
ATEEZ
DreamCatcher
IN2IT
Wonho
B.O.Y
D1CE
LABOUM
[#라붐] 2020 추석인사영상
라떼 즐거운 추석연휴 보내세요?#유정 #소연 #지엔 #해인 #솔빈#추석 #LABOUM #HAPPY_CHUSEOK pic.twitter.com/UKiPItpbUI
— LABOUM 라붐 (@officialLABOUM) September 30, 2020
LUNARSOLAR
JBJ95
Stray Children
Rocket Punch
GWSN
APRIL
DRIPPIN
Lovelyz
INFINITE’s Sunggyu
Lee Eun Sang
BDC
CRAVITY
“Inkigayo” MCs (MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, APRIL’s Naeun, NCT’s Jaehyun) and performers
EVERGLOW
Courageous Ladies
KARD
ELRIS
NATURE
VERIVERY
WOODZ
Lee Min Ho
➖
늘 함께해주시는 여러분,
건강 잘 챙기시고 어느 때보다 따뜻하고 풍성한 한가위 보내시기 바랍니다.?
⠀#이민호 #미노즈 #엠와이엠 #엠와이엠엔터테인먼트 #미노미 #leeminho #イミンホ #李敏镐 #minoz #mym #minomi pic.twitter.com/ADn4BsJbAC
— Lee Min Ho (@ActorLeeMinHo) September 29, 2020
Seol In Ah
Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin of “Do You Like Brahms?”
Watch "Do You Like Brahms?"
Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”
“If You Cheat, You Die” (literal title) forged
Shinhwa’s Eric, Yoo In Na, Im Joo Hwan of “The Spies Who Cherished Me”
Shin Sung Rok, Lee Se Younger, Ahn Bo Hyun, Nam Gyu Ri, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon of “Kairos”
Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na of “Begin-Up”
Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo of “Selfmade Love Story”
Watch "Selfmade Love Story"
Ji Soo, Im Soo Hyang, and Ha Seok Jin of “Once I Was the Most Stunning”
Watch "Once I Was the Most Stunning"
Blissful Chuseok!
How does this text make you are feeling?
