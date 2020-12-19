Stars Shine On Red Carpet For 2020 KBS Song Festival

A few of Okay-pop’s largest stars walked the purple carpet on the 2020 KBS Song Festival!

The occasion is being held on the night of December 18 on the KBS Corridor in Seoul, and it’s hosted by TVXQ’s Yunho, Shin Ye Eun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. With everybody carrying masks, lots of the artists within the occasion’s star-studded lineup confirmed off their style on the purple carpet.

Take a look at their appears to be like beneath!

Yunho, Shin Ye Eun, Cha Eun Woo

ENHYPEN

aespa

MOMOLAND

The Boyz

NU’EST

Stray Children

MAMAMOO

GFRIEND

ASTRO

TXT

ITZY

Oh My Woman

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

IZ*ONE

NCT

SHINee’s Taemin

TWICE

BTS

The 2020 KBS Song Festival will likely be accessible on Viki. Watch a teaser for the occasion beneath!

