Stars Shine On The Red Carpet At 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards

Stars are wanting unbelievable on the crimson carpet for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA)!
This yr’s Mnet Asian Music Awards is going down in Korea as an “untact” (non face-to-face contact) ceremony on December 6 beginning at 6 p.m. KST and being broadcasted stay all over the world. Track Joong Ki is internet hosting the ceremony.
Try all the crimson carpet appears to be like from the occasion beneath!
ENHYPEN
Oh My Woman
ATEEZ
Stray Youngsters
(G)I-DLE
The Boyz
Jessi
Byun Woo Seok
Hwang In Yeob
Go Bo Gyeol
Lee Do Hyun
Weeekly
Lee Yoo Bi
Bae Jung Nam
Lee Solar Bin
DAY6
TREASURE
Park Search engine optimisation Joon
Im Soo Hyang
Joo Woo Jae
Kang Han Na
Kim Ji Suk
Lee Sang Yeob
TXT
CRAVITY
GOT7
MAMAMOO
SEVENTEEN
IZ*ONE
Track Joong Ki
SHINee’s Taemin
Gong Myung
Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung
Park Ha Solar
Park Gyu Younger
Jeon Mi Do
Jung Moon Sung
Im Soo Jung
Yang Kyung Gained
Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho
TWICE
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews
