Stars Shine On The Red Carpet For 2020 KBS Drama Awards

Many high stars lit up the purple carpet on the 2020 KBS Drama Awards!
The ceremony is being held on the night of December 31, and it’s hosted by Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sang Yeob, and Do Kyung Wan.
Take a look at lots of the actors on the purple carpet under!
Lee Jae Wook
Jung Bo Suk
Kim Younger Dae
Kim Yoo Suk
Park Sung Hoon
Kim Kang Hoon
Kang Eun Tak
Shin Ye Eun
Go Joon, Lee Ga Yeon
Moon Woo Jin
Nana
Jo Yeo Jeong
Jo Bo Ah
Park Ha Na
WJSN’s Bona
Ye Ji Received
Kim Myung Soo
Lee Chae Younger
Lee Cho Hee
Jin Ki Joo
Joo Hye Rim
Oh Yoon Ah
Lee Yoo Younger
Lee Sang Yi
Lee Sang Yeob
Website positioning Ji Hoon
Oh Dae Hwan
Lee Han Wi
Ahn Kil Kang
The 2020 KBS Drama Awards shall be out there on Viki. Watch a teaser under!
Watch Now
High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews
