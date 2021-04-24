Starship Entertainment Releases Statement About WJSN’s Dayoung’s Health

On April 23, Starship Entertainment released a statement on WJSN’s official fan café about Dayoung’s health.

The statement read:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

On April 22, WJSN’s Dayoung went to the hospital after her health took a turn for the worse due to an autoimmune disorder. On the advice of the doctors, she is now taking a rest. As a result, she will not be able to attend WJSN’s scheduled event.

We will release further statements about the details of WJSN’s upcoming fan sign event.

As an agency, we will do our best to take care of our artists’ health, and we apologize for causing fans concern.