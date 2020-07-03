Starship Entertainment Reveals MONSTA X’s Shownu Is Recovering From Eye Surgery

Starship Entertainment has revealed that MONSTA X’s Shownu underwent surgical procedure as a result of well being issues surrounding his left eye.

The company shared the discover on July 3, and reads as follows:

Hiya, that is Starship Entertainment. We want to share a discover relating to our artist, MONSTA X’s Shownu.

Throughout a preliminary examination by an ophthalmologist on July 2, when he was scheduled to bear LASIK surgical procedure, Shownu was knowledgeable that there was an abnormality in his retina and underwent a extra thorough examination.

Following the examination, Shownu was recognized with retinal detachment in his left eye and as surgical procedure was unavoidable, he underwent surgical procedure within the afternoon that day.

Our company places the well being of our artists first, and we plan to work to make sure that he has a swift restoration, and we’ll put up notices sooner or later relating to scheduled actions after making an allowance for the recommendation of specialists and Shownu’s restoration standing.

We sincerely apologize for inflicting concern to all of the followers who love MONSTA X, and we’ll proceed to do our greatest to maintain the members’ well being.

Thanks.