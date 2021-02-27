Starship Entertainment Says That MONSTA X’s Kihyun Has Resolved Misunderstandings With Accuser

Starship Entertainment issued one other assertion on February 26 concerning the allegations of college violence in opposition to MONSTA X’s Kihyun.

Earlier, Starship had launched an in depth assertion denying the accusations that had been spreading on-line that Kihyun had been a perpetrator of college violence. This assertion included Kihyun’s pupil information from center college and highschool, and Kihyun additionally shared his private ideas on the difficulty.

In a brand new assertion, Starship acknowledged that Kihyun had met with the accuser (henceforth often called “A”) and that the previous classmates had resolved their misunderstandings.

Hey, that is Starship Entertainment.

We want to apologize for any confusion we would have induced. The company is at present coping with two separate instances of allegations concerning MONSTA X’s Kihyun.

Within the case of the one who uploaded a put up on February 22, the company met with the particular person straight to verify the details of what occurred. If one thing flawed actually did happen, then the company was ready to apologize and take duty.

At this time, Kihyun met with the center college classmate who had uploaded the put up. The 2 of them shared a honest dialogue and resolved the misunderstandings that had constructed up between them over a protracted time period. On the assembly, it was confirmed that the actions attributed to Kihyun within the put up had been dedicated by one other classmate, and that the poster had mistaken Kihyun because the perpetrator.

Kihyun apologized to the poster for not being a reliable and correct classmate throughout their college life collectively. The poster, freed from the misunderstandings from that point, had a heart-to-heart speak with him in regards to the previous and made guarantees for the long run.

Moreover, with the consent of the artist [Kihyun], the company straight checked his pupil report and confirmed along with his acquaintances, college directors, and different classmates that Kihyun had by no means dedicated an act of college violence.

Regardless of all this, Kihyun nonetheless feels deep remorse that he was not a mannequin pupil in teachers or in his college life, and that he grew to become an grownup with these undesirable reminiscences in tow. That is why he apologized in his assertion to any classmates who could have unwittingly been harm by his immature actions or habits. He spoke frankly about his resolve to mirror on the previous and change into a extra mature member of society.

The company additionally acknowledged that we’re pursuing sturdy authorized motion in a distinct case, in opposition to a distinct one who uploaded a malicious put up in 2015 and has begun to take action once more.

The company has no alternative however to take sturdy authorized motion in opposition to those that unfold false rumors that don’t have anything to do with the reality.

Thanks.