Starship Entertainment Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Comments + Gives Follow-Up Regarding MONSTA X

Starship Entertainment has supplied an replace detailing their authorized motion concerning malicious feedback and extra.

The assertion explains the measures they took final December after they launched their earlier replace and shares how they are going to be shifting ahead, particularly with reference to defending MONSTA X.

Hey. That is Starship Entertainment.

Starting in 2019, we appointed legislation corporations Sejong and Ius&Lex to file our third spherical of felony complaints to guard towards malicious feedback, together with the unfold of false data, on-line slander, and defamation. The punishment for some circumstances has come to an finish by way of the sentencing of fines. In some circumstances of systematic, persistent, and malicious commenters, we’re persevering with to take an unprecedented response on the civil legislation stage by claiming compensation for damages.

With the latest comeback of our company’s artist MONSTA X, we’ve acquired quite a few experiences from followers about persistent malicious commenters and malicious rumors being unfold. Now we have at the moment requested sturdy authorized motion by way of our legislation agency towards all legally punishable acts, together with the unfold of false data, defamation, and sexual harassment, even in circumstances the place nicknames are troublesome to determine. This contains shared nicknames on communities (customers who usually are not logged in), which have been thought-about blind spots for malicious feedback till just lately. Now we have confirmed as soon as once more that if there’s an unlawful act now, it can solely be a matter of time earlier than we discover out [the identity] by way of group servers or archives. We additionally state once more that we’ll be taking agency-wide authorized motion towards sexual harassment on-line and on social media by monitoring based mostly on the proof now we have to date.

Moreover, we are going to do all the pieces we will to take acceptable follow-up measures and authorized motion to guard the rights of our artists by monitoring feedback that violate the Act on Promotion of Info and Communications Community Utilization and Info Safety, and so forth. This contains crimes of defamation, insults, malicious slander, and the deliberate unfold of false data.

Sooner or later, we ask that followers proceed to ship experiences. As soon as once more, we need to deeply thank everybody sending assist to the company and our artists.

Thanks.