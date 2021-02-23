Starship Releases Official Statement On School Violence Rumors Involving MONSTA X’s Kihyun

On February 23, Starship Leisure launched an official assertion concerning allegations that MONSTA X’s Kihyun was a perpetrator of college violence.

Learn the complete assertion under:

Whats up. That is Starship Leisure. That is our place concerning the posts and rumors about our artist Kihyun which can be being unfold round on-line communities. We acknowledge the seriousness of this concern and are contacting the member’s classmates in addition to his lecturers and acquaintances on the time with the intention to do our greatest to confirm the info. We ask on your understanding about the truth that it is going to require a while to substantiate the various issues as a very long time has handed since then. If the author of the put up permits for it, we’re open for a dialogue. In a distinct case, one particular person shared a put up with the identical content material in each 2015 and 2021. On the time, we bought in contact with the author of the put up and confirmed that the posts had been false. We had deliberate to take authorized motion as a method to shield our artist, however contemplating the various circumstances of the one that unfold the put up, we had them promise to mirror on their actions and stop the incident from taking place once more. We left a handwritten file of the promise and confirmed them leniency. We are able to now not look idly on these intentional and repetitive actions persevering with although [the promise] clearly stays within the handwritten doc, so we can be holding them legally accountable by any attainable means that may be taken by the corporate. Furthermore, we are going to do our greatest to guard the rights and pursuits of our artists by taking robust follow-up measures by means of fixed monitoring and authorized motion in opposition to malicious slander, the unfold of false rumors, and extra concerning our artists that pertain to a violation of the legal guidelines of defamation and insult. We as soon as once more deeply thank the many individuals who assist the corporate and our artists. Thanks.

On February 22, a put up was uploaded to an internet neighborhood with the title, “I used to be a sufferer of college violence by MONSTA X’s [Kihyun].” The author of the put up (henceforth known as “A”) said that they’d been in the identical class as Kihyun of their third yr of center college.

“A” wrote, “I had pushed it apart as a result of over 10 years had handed and he’s not somebody I’d get entangled with once more, however since celebrities and victims are mustering up their braveness and telling the reality, I’m additionally penning this.

“Kihyun was a delinquent who was gifted and fashionable on the time as effectively. A few of the different children and I had been referred to as jjintta (loser), bullied, hit, and embroiled in unusual rumors.

“I’d get my cash taken, and I had to purchase him cigarettes. He wasn’t that critical of a delinquent, however there was additionally a time when a feminine classmate cried after he hit her for having a variety of zits and being disagreeable to have a look at.”

“A” additionally claimed that they’d pictures of Kihyun ingesting alcohol and smoking cigarettes with different delinquents.

Korea is just lately seeing a social motion of victims of college violence and bullying coming ahead about their experiences. This comes after well-known Korean volleyball athletes, twins Lee Jae Yeong and Lee Da Yeong, had been revealed to have bullied their classmates of their college days and had been in the end faraway from the nationwide workforce.

Supply (1) (2) (3)