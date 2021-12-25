Start bringing out the ‘gamer’ in your children with LEGO City, the perfect gift for the little ones in the house this Christmas

Here you have several options to start in the LEGO world with the most varied sets.

Stop searching. We may have found the perfect gift for the little ones this Christmas. Is about LEGO® City Stuntz, the new range of LEGO® City that will help your child, in addition to amplifying an imaginary world in constant boiling, begin to look at video games for what they are, or at least as we see them here: spaces designed to make creativity fly, regardless of age .

What is this new range about LEGO® City Stuntz? Imagine an adventure movie full of stunts, juggling, explosive action scenes with motorcycles and other dream vehicles, impossible heroes in quirky outfits —There’s even a chicken costume! – who participate in risky challenges … And all from the comfort of your home and with the guarantee of LEGO® City.

LEGO® City Stuntz sets: the safest way to become an action movie stuntman

The best way to turn your living room into a miniature set of the next adventure film is to have, this Christmas, one – or several – of the sets of LEGO® City Stuntz that are already on sale through its official page. These are the three most spectacular sets that we are going to be able to share with our children, a show that will undoubtedly stimulate their creativity and help them to function in the present reality. And, of course, it will be able to suppose with time the passage of the analog game to the digital one. For example, from the acrobatic park in pieces to the LEGO® Harry Potter saga on consoles.

Acrobatic Park

Surely you remember seeing the most spectacular motorcycle stunts on television, with those ramps separated by incessant fire. The “Acrobatic Park” of LEGO® City Stuntz It is intended for people over five years of age, consists of 170 parts and includes a stunt bike with an inertia wheel, as well as accessories and aerobatic designs based on configurable modules. Today’s circuit may be different from tomorrow’s!

Acrobatic Show: Truck

Faster and more furious… and bigger still! That’s what the new set of LEGO® City Stuntz “Stunt Show: Truck”, consisting of no less than 240 pieces and four minifigures. Recommended for kids ages six and up, this action-packed kids set promises real stunts as it comes with a flywheel stunt bike plus a truck with a trailer that transforms into a water tank. Combined with the previous set, we have two elements, water and fire, ready to make the most daring and adventurous child smile.

Acrobatic Show: Arena

LEGO® City Stuntz continues to raise the stakes and presents a set full of adrenaline and… with 750 pieces! Recommended for children from six years old, includes two monster trucks, a ring of fire, ramps, a stunt bike and six figures —Three of them are characters LEGO® City on TV — so everyone can join the party. It is the definitive set for the most frenetic and complete action; a collection that will test the nerves of steel of the whole family.

Each Stuntz set comes with a themed accessory so that the little ones can carry out the craziest tricks that their little head allows them to think about. From terrifying spiders and ponds full of piranhas to collapsible walls and rockets that spin nonstop. Imagination is the limit in these game sessions that can take place while holding the pieces of LEGO® City.

Stuntz bikes: the secret to stunt riding in LEGO® City Stuntz

Beware of the element that is repeated in the three sets and that becomes the star protagonist of the function: the new motorcycles of LEGO® City Stuntz. And all thanks to the technology of inertia wheels. By activating the wheel, the child will be able to launch the motorcycle —and along with its riders— much higher, faster and further than with any other vehicle with similar traction, performing feats that will blow the other LEGO® figures away May you be lucky enough to see the show.

There are currently two models of stunt bikes for sale: “Demolition” Y “Rocket“Each can be purchased separately at the price of 7,99 euros and soon, from January 2022, more models will be available such as the “Rampante”, the “Selfi”, the “Fuego” or the “Pollo” —yes, exactly, with a pilot dressed as a chicken.

Motorcycles … and much more!

Monster truck – drive and smash!

Other must-see vehicles in scenarios full of impossible stunts are the monster trucks, a print show that we can now scale to our own home. With these ‘monster trucks’ your child will not only be able to drive over other cars, but also do it at full house brand speed LEGO® City while jumping through a ring of fire. Not recommended for the bored!

Acrobatic Tournament

If you prefer, within the wide range of LEGO® City Stuntz You also have the “Acrobatic Tournament” set, made up of two minifigures – each with a special motorcycle -, a ramp and a circle of fire. It has everything so that the chaos begins in the rooms of your children. Will its protagonists manage to get out immune? We doubt it a lot!

LEGO®, a guarantee of quality and fun for the whole family

LEGO® has transcended as a toy brand to be something more: a product intended not only for the little ones – but for the whole family! – and that highlights such an important element for the intellectual development of the child as is the interaction with the environment. In addition, the brand takes into account elements as important as safety and since 2009 it has not had to remove any product from its catalog.

LEGO® also puts the emphasis on the sustainability section, reducing the impact of the carbon footprint in the manufacture of its parts with proposals such as that by 2025 all its containers will be made with renewable or recycled materials in the most efficient way possible and that, in turn, be easy for consumers to recycle. consumers. LEGO® City wants fill your living room with frenzied action and adrenaline in its purest form for your sons and daughters to attend excitedly to the stories they make with their own hands. The wick is ready and the sets of LEGO® City Stuntz running to turn it on. 3, 2, 1… Action!

