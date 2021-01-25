‘Starting’ Filmmaker Déa Kulumbegashvili Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed filmmaker Déa Kulumbegashvili, whose movie “Starting” is Georgia’s submission for finest worldwide function on the 2021 Oscars.

“Starting” marks Kulumbegashvili’s function directorial debut and has made main waves alongside the movie pageant circuit since its debut final fall on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant, the place the movie gained the Fipresci Prize. An official choice by the Cannes Movie Pageant, the undertaking additionally swept the most effective movie, director, actress and screenplay prizes on the San Sebastian Movie Pageant; and was featured on the primary slate on the New York Movie Pageant.

Born and raised in Georgia, Kulumbegashvili studied movie at Columbia College, and beforehand screened her brief movies “Invisible Areas” (2014) and “Léthé” (2016) at Cannes.

“Starting” stars Ia Sukhitashvili as Yana, the spouse of the group chief in a sleepy provincial city in Georgia. When the Jehovah Witness group is attacked by an extremist group and Yana’s outer world begins to crumble, her inside discontent grows as “she struggles to make sense of her needs.”

In an interview with Selection final October, Kulumbegashvili reacted to the movie being chosen as Georgia’s submission for the worldwide function movie class on the 93rd Academy Awards.

“This yr on the jury of the Georgian Oscar choice committee was a number of younger administrators and that’s essential as a result of I can see that they need to be a bit radical they usually linked with the movie and have a number of belief in it,” she stated.

Kulumbegashvili additionally confirmed that she’s began work on an as-yet-untitled second movie.

“In a roundabout way, I’m exploring the identical themes, however I need to go into extra depth this time. On the heart of the brand new work is a girl,” she shared. “It’s once more set in Georgia and the locations that I grew up. The producers and cinematographer are the identical, probably some actors. However I can’t say way more about it.”

“Starting” can be launched through MUBI in North America — in addition to within the U.Okay., Eire, Germany, India, Turkey and Latin America — on Jan. 29.

Kaleem Aftab contributed to this story.