‘Starvation Video games’ Director Francis Lawrence Returning for Prequel – Variety

The chances are again of their favor.

Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of Lionsgate’s “Starvation Video games” films, is returning to direct a characteristic adaptation of writer Suzanne Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel novel to Collins’ bestselling “Starvation Video games” trilogy. Unique producer Nina Jacobson can be returning, along with her Coloration Drive companion Brad Simpson, and Michael Arndt (“Catching Hearth”) will adapt the screenplay from a therapy written by Collins, who may also function an government producer.

Lionsgate — which produced Collins’ novels into 4 blockbuster movies from 2012–2015, grossing $2.97 billion worldwide — introduced the inventive crew for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” on Tuesday.

No solid or launch date was introduced.

“‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is creatively thrilling and takes this world to complicated new dimensions that open up superb cinematic prospects,” mentioned Lionsgate Movement Image Group chairman Joe Drake. “We’re thrilled to reunite this filmmaking crew with this very distinctive franchise, and we will’t wait to start manufacturing.”

Set roughly 64 years earlier than “The Starvation Video games,” “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who would finally rise to develop into the authoritarian ruler of the dystopian nation of Panem, and the central villain of the unique “Starvation Video games” collection. In Collins’ prequel, Snow is chosen to be a mentor for the 10th annual Starvation Video games — for a younger woman from District 12, the long run dwelling of Katniss Everdeen. The premise of the prequel proved to be controversial with some followers after an excerpt from the novel appeared on EW.com in January.

Scholastic will publish “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” on Could 19 within the US, Canada, the UK and Eire, Australia, and New Zealand.