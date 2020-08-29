Starz Casts Dylan Gage, Gus Birney in Pilot ‘Shining Vale’

Dylan Gage and Gus Birney have been solid in the upcoming Starz horror comedy pilot “Shining Vale,” Selection has discovered.

The pair joins beforehand introduced solid members Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear. “Shining Vale” is a half-hour sequence a couple of dysfunctional household that strikes from the town to a small city right into a home in which horrible atrocities have taken place. However nobody appears to note aside from Pat (Cox), who’s satisfied she’s both depressed or possessed – seems, the signs are precisely the identical.

Gage will play Jake, the Phelps’ pubescent son who’s all the time glued to some type of display screen. He has extreme ADHD and OCD so he shortly forgets what he’s obsessing about. Deeply quirky, and deeply candy, he has his father’s mood which, like every thing else about Jake, comes out on the oddest moments. A delicate soul, Jake attracts different delicate souls, a few of whom died years in the past in the home.

Gage most not too long ago recurred on the Hulu comedy “PEN15.” He has additionally appeared in reveals like “Stranger Issues” and “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters.” He was additionally in the Eli Roth movie “A Home With a Clock In Its Partitions.”

Birney will play Gaynor Phelps, Pat and Terry (Kinnear)’s 16 year-old daughter who’s going via that terrible section the place she’s smarter than everybody and indignant on the world—and by the world we imply her mom, whom she (rightfully) blames for uprooting the household from Brooklyn to suburban Connecticut. She spars with Pat over intercourse, ingesting, college, medicine, the climate—every thing, actually—largely as a result of she’s precisely like her mother was when Pat was her age. They change into much more comparable as soon as Pat turns into possessed.

Birney’s current TV credit embrace “The Blacklist,” “Dickinson,” “Insatiable,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Jessica Jones.” She additionally beforehand starred in the Spike TV unique sequence “The Mist.”

The “Shining Vale” pilot is written and govt produced by Jeff Astrof, with Astrof and Sharon Horgan having written the story. Astrof govt produces beneath his Different Shoe Productions banner, whereas Horgan and Clelia Mountford govt produce for Merman. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Leisure additionally govt produce. Dearbhla Walsh will direct and govt produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv and Lionsgate Tv will produce.

