Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch Talks Streaming Wars, Netflix – Variety

Would you want some Starz together with your Netflix?

It’s an unimaginable pairing right this moment as a result of the world’s main streaming service doesn’t allow its subscribers to enroll in extra streaming providers, however there’s going to be some attention-grabbing combos coming to the OTT world, predicts Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.

“You’re going to see individuals begin to bundle up collectively to compete that you just haven’t seen earlier than,” he stated on the most recent episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Enterprise.” “I suppose you’ll see a day when a Netflix/Starz bundle will present up as properly sooner or later.”

Hearken to this week’s podcast beneath:

It’s the form of association Hirsch, who clarified he was speculating and never revealing precise Netflix enterprise plans, is already seeing bear fruit for Starz: The streaming service is obtainable as an add-on Disney Plus subscribers since its launch.

However Starz finds itself in a aggressive subject crowded by a lot greater gamers, Hirsch says he’s content material to let Starz play a second or third selection for shoppers wanting so as to add a number of SVOD (subscription video on demand) providers within the 50 international locations the place it’s at present lively outdoors the U.S.

“I feel you’ll begin to see a bunch of unusual bedfellows, to a sure extent, because the world turns into extra aggressive,” he stated, “and we really feel we’re very well positioned to be that complementary associate to all people.”

As well as, Hirsch sizes up the streaming wars together with the current launch of HBO Max; shares Starz’s technique for adjusting to the realities of a market impacted by the pandemic; and his firm’s reorientation from linear distribution to OTT. Hirsch additionally appeared on “Strictly Enterprise” in July 2019, making him the primary visitor to come back again a second time within the 113-episode historical past of this podcast up to now.

“Strictly Enterprise” is Variety‘s weekly podcast that includes conversations with business leaders concerning the enterprise of media and leisure. A brand new episode debuts every Wednesday and might be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.