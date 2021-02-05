Starz Greenlights Catherine de Medici Drama Series ‘Serpent Queen’

Starz has ordered the interval drama collection “The Serpent Queen,” primarily based on the lifetime of Catherine de Medici.

The eight-episode collection is predicated on the e-book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France” by Leonie Frieda. Justin Haythe will write and government produce the collection, with Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff additionally government producing. Stacie Passon will direct a number of episodes, together with the premiere. Lionsgate Tv and three Arts Leisure will produce. Starz senior vice chairman of unique programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the manager overseeing “The Serpent Queen” on behalf of the community. Courtney Mock is overseeing the collection on behalf of Lionsgate.

“‘The Serpent Queen’ often is the most crafty account of one of the influential ladies ever to put on a crown that Starz has informed,” mentioned Christina Davis, president of unique programming for Starz. “We’re thrilled to be working with such an extremely gifted group who will give this collection a contemporary voice amongst a sensational historic backdrop.”

Thought-about an immigrant, widespread and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the sixteenth century French court docket as an orphaned teenager anticipated to convey a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, solely to find that her husband is in love with an older girl, her dowry is unpaid and he or she’s unable to concieve. But, solely along with her intelligence and dedication, she manages to maintain her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that’s the monarchy higher than anybody else, ruling France for 50 years.

“Writing Catherine and her story has been really thrilling as she is a really complicated main character who turns into a talented ruler, battling extraordinary political and private odds all through her reign,” mentioned Haythe. “She is a Queen who defies conference, as she depends upon her mind, her uncommon entourage and a prepared provide of black magic inspiring, centuries later, the Evil Queen of fairy tales.”

Starz has beforehand discovered success with exhibits about a few of historical past’s greatest identified queens. The premium cabler beforehand aired “The White Princess” about Elizabeth of York, and “The Spanish Princess,” about Catherine of Aragon.

Haythe beforehand wrote the screenplay for the critically-acclaimed movie “Revolutionary Street.” His different screenwriting credit embrace “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Pink Sparrow,” and “Snitch.” He’s repped by CAA and three Arts Leisure.

Passon most just lately government produced and directed all episodes of the restricted collection “Little Birds” for ITV/Sky within the U.Ok. Her movie credit embrace “Concussion” and “We Have At all times Lived within the Fortress.” She is repped by Circle of Confusion, UTA and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.