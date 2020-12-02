Starz Launches Lionsgate Play Streaming App In India

World streaming platform Starz formally launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India on Wednesday, after a Beta launch in early November.

The service will value INR699 ($9.50) yearly, or INR99 ($1.35) month-to-month. The app is on the market to obtain throughout a variety of platforms and units together with Google Play retailer, Apple app retailer and Amazon Firestick.

Reveals accessible at launch embody romantic comedy anthology collection “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick, Syrian civil warfare collection “No Man’s Land,” comedy collection “The Goes Unsuitable Present,” and movies akin to Jennifer Lopez starrer “Hustlers,” Gerald Butler automobile “Angel Has Fallen,” and “The Gents,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

“India has at all times been a key marketplace for us. The big and various inhabitants, elevated information utilization in city and rural markets, and adoption of OTT throughout all demographics created an thrilling alternative for us to launch Lionsgate Play,” stated Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and CEO, Starz. “We’re assured that our distinctive, unique and exceptionally curated content material will generate a terrific response from Indian audiences.”

“We wish to present the best, by no means seen earlier than content material that may captivate our audiences with bespoke leisure drawing on probably the most thrilling present releases and our premium library,” stated Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate South Asia. “We will even be launching Indian originals within the coming months, that includes untold edgy city tales from a few of the finest artistic minds within the Indian movie trade. And we are going to proceed our Lionsgate Play journey by including to our deep roster of premium content material by partnerships with thrilling millennial stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi rising the breadth and scope of leisure for our subscribers.”

Lionsgate Play enters an unlimited market with greater than 30 well-entrenched streaming gamers together with Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Viacom18’s Voot, SonyLIV and Zee5. India is the quickest rising OTT market on this planet, based on a PwC Media and Leisure Outlook report launched in October. PwC initiatives the market to develop at 29% over the subsequent 4 years to achieve revenues of $2.9 billion.